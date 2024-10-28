MLC Vishwanath predicts Congress defeat in by-polls

October 28, 2024

Calls for CBI investigation into MUDA Scam

Mysuru: MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scams will hurt the Congress party’s prospects in the upcoming by-polls in the three Assembly Constituencies in the State, said MLC A.H. Vishwanath.

Addressing the mediapersons at Jaladarshini Guest House here this morning, Vishwanath said with that present Congress State Government embroiled in scams and controversies, the party will face the rejection of the people who will favour NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Channapatna by-poll.

Taking a dig at Congress candidate C.P. Yogeshwar, Vishwanath said that the former BJP MLC Yogeshwar was involved in Mega City scam amounting to crores of rupees in which many people had lost their money.

Vishwanath, who spoke about the ongoing Lokayukta investigation into the alleged MUDA 50:50 alternative site scam, raised his concerns over the manner in which the investigation was being conducted.

Alleging that the Lokayukta Police were in favour of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was responsible for downgrading the Lokayukta institution in his earlier term, Vishwanath added that the entire investigation was not being done impartially and called for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The BJP MLC sarcastically compared CM Siddaramaiah’s regime to that of Vijayanagara Kingdom stating that sites, originally priced at Rs. 1.50 crore, were being made available for Rs. 1,000 each and one of the beneficiaries of scheme was the CM’s wife Parvathi.

Stating that the development works including the guarantee schemes had come to a standstill in the State, Vishwanath mentioned that the government was only involved in publicity, while in reality the treasury had gone bankrupt.

Invites for open discussion

Stating that Siddaramaiah’s followers were aware of facts about the MUDA scam, Vishwanath invited CM Siddaramaiah for an open discussion at MUDA premises. “With High Court announcing the verdict against him and Lokayukta investigating the case, it is wrong on the part of the Chief Minister to reject the allegations about the scam,” he added.

Liquor price increased to fund guarantees

The State Government has decided to increase beer prices from Rs. 170 per bottle to Rs. 270 only to fund guarantee schemes. “People, who visit bars and restaurants for recreation are forced to pay more,” he rued.

Commenting on a pub worth Rs. 350 crore, said to be jointly owned by CM’s late son and daughter-in-law, Vishwanath said while the money belonged to Siddaramaiah the property was owned by Minister Byrathi Suresh.