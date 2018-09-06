D.K. Shivakumar to patch up with Jarkiholi brothers
News

D.K. Shivakumar to patch up with Jarkiholi brothers

Bengaluru: Fearing that meddling in Belagavi politics may rock the ruling JD(S)-Coalition Government, Congress Strongman and Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar is said to be making moves to patch up with Jarkiholi brothers, who have considerable hold in Belagavi district politics.

The Jarkiholi brothers —  Ramesh, who is Minister for Small Scale Industries in the coalition Government and MLA Satish are said to be severely upset over Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s alleged meddling in Belagavi politics.

The Jarkiholi brothers are also angry with Shivakumar for one more reason that the Energy Minister is reportedly backing MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who also hails from Belagavi district.

Learning that Ramesh Jarkiholi and Satish Jarkiholi may revolt and try to pull down the coalition Government, Shivakumar is said to have opened the channel for talks by sending his younger brother D.K. Suresh, an MP, to the residence of Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. During the meeting, Suresh is said to have told Ramesh that Shivakumar was not meddling in Belagavi politics and any differences could be sorted out by talks.

Suresh is also said to have appealed the Jarkiholi brothers not to take a hasty decision and bring down the coalition Government, as this would pave the way for the BJP to gain control of the State with Lok Sabha polls just a few months away.

September 6, 2018

RELATED POSTS

CM offers ‘bagina’ to Cauvery at KRS
Chamarajanagar hospital vacant posts will be filled up soon:  D.K. Shivakumar 
State to take stock of situation after budget: Shivakumar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching