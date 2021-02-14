D.K. Shivakumar’s daughter ties knot with S.M. Krishna’s grandson

February 14, 2021

Bengaluru: Aisshwarya, the daughter of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar and Usha tied the knot with Amarthya Hegde, son of Cafe Coffee Day founder, late V.G. Siddhartha Hegde and Malavika this morning at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Amarthya Hegde is the grandson of former CM S.M. Krishna, who is now in BJP.

The marriage was held as per religious traditions. A galaxy of VVIPs expected to attend the wedding include Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, Party veteran Randeep Surjewala and many Union Ministers.

From Karnataka, most of the political biggies including Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the Deputy Chief Ministers, former CM Siddharamaiah and a host of Ministers are expected to attend the wedding, having received personal invites from S.M. Krishna. In all, about 800 guests have been invited for the marriage.

At the ceremony today, D.K. Shivakumar became emotional as Amarthya tied mangalsutra to his daughter.

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and Anitha Kumaraswamy, who blessed the newly-wed Amarthya Hegde and Aisshwarya, seen with D.K. Shivakumar couple.

In the Sangeet programme also Shivakumar had become emotional as Aisshwarya danced to the tune of song ‘I Love You Appa’. As Shivakumar put the Akshate on the couple today, tears were rolling down his eyes. Aisshwarya, dressed in a red bridal saree and gold and diamond ornaments, also became emotional.

For the past one week, the marriage celebration was going on in a splendid manner at Shivakumar’s house. Mehendi, Arishina Shastra and Sangeet programmes were held during the past week. Only close relatives were invited for the extravaganza.

Many influential political leaders and entrepreneurs will take part in the wedding reception on Feb. 17 at Prestige Golfshire Resort. On Feb. 28, a dinner programme for the new guests will be held at Palace Grounds. Shivakumar will offer dinner to the activists of Congress party as well as his well-wishers and supporters.