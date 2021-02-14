Farmers’ protest: Spike in demand for green shawls

February 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the spurt in farmers’ protests in last one month, demand for the green shawl has spiked.

The ongoing farmers’ agitation in different parts of the State seeking repealing of three farm laws enacted by the BJP-led NDA Government, has shot up demand for the green shawl.

Be it KSRTC employees protest or aggrieved depositors of a blade company, leaders of these stirs were buying the green shawl to participate in it.

The use of green shawl by farmers came into being when Prof. M.D. Nanjundaswamy floated Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) to champion the causes of farmers nearly three decades ago. Since then, this has been the signature of farmers. Of late, leaders of political parties wear it to take part in the agitation. The stock was sold out within a few days.

After Bengaluru, Mysuru witnessed most number of farmers’ protests over farm issues, demand for green shawls increased and around 100-150 shawls are sold daily in city.

“The rate varies from Rs. 60 to Rs.350 depending upon quality. In last one month as many as 15,000 shawls had been sold in city alone. A person purchased 30 shawls yesterday. Now the green shawl is out of stock. We have to wait till the arrival of fresh stock,” said Jaikumar, proprietor of Bhavasar Kumar Textile, Gandhi Square.

Kallesh, a textile trader at Makkaji Chowk said “demand for green shawl has increased in last one month. Since this is a season of protests, more and more people are coming to the shop to buy shawls. The green shawl is manufactured in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu and fresh stock hasn’t arrived as yet.”