Dalai Lama arrives at Bylakuppe Camp

January 5, 2025

Bylakuppe:Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness The 14th Dalai Lama, arrived this morning at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, Bylakuppe Tibetan Settlement Camp in Mysuru district, for an extended stay. His last brief visit to Bylakuppe was in 2017.

The Dalai Lama departed from his Thekchen Choeling residence in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, on Jan. 3. After a day’s stay in New Delhi, his special flight arrived in Bengaluru on Jan. 4 at 2 pm.

Following his stay at a hotel where he was welcomed by over 600 Tibetan students from various colleges and Tibetan businessmen, the Dalai Lama’s helicopter took off from Bengaluru at 9.30 am and landed at Tibetan Dickey Larsoe (TDL) in the Tibetan First Camp, Bylakuppe, at 11 am. A basketball court at TDL was converted into a helipad.

His Holiness was received according to protocol by Mysuru Assistant Commissioner Vijay Kumar, Mysuru SP N. Vishnuvardhana, Kushalnagar Tahsildar J. Nisargapriya and other officials.

Thousands greet their Guru

The Dalai Lama was escorted in a procession from the helipad to the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery — a four-kilometre route — where thousands of monastics, Tibetan monks, nuns, schoolchildren and Bylakuppe residents lined both sides of the road to pay their respects.

They were holding ceremonial scarves and incense sticks to greet His Holiness and seek his blessings. People in their finest traditional attire had lined up hours in advance to welcome their Guru.

Upon reaching the fully adorned and artistically painted Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, the Dalai Lama was guided by Abbot Zeekyab Rinpoche to an elevated seat resembling a throne, where a prayer in his honour was scheduled for 15 minutes as per Tibetan rituals and culture. Lunch was arranged at the monastery, followed by rest.

Accompanying the Dalai Lama at the Tibetan Camp are 400 Police personnel and teams of officers from Dharamshala who have been accommodated inside the Tibetan Camp as they will stay till the spiritual leader leaves Mysuru. Hundreds of monks have arrived from Ladakh and Dharamshala in preparation for his stay.

Prayer sessions, interactions

The prayer sessions, visiting schedules and blessings sessions have not yet been finalised. After a two-day rest, the Dalai Lama is scheduled to hold prayer sessions, interactions and enlightenment sessions with a 15,000-strong crowd of monks.

This is the Dalai Lama’s first trip outside Dharamshala since his return on Aug. 28 following knee surgery in New York City. Officials at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery stated that His Holiness would spend the majority of his time in the settlements at this monastery. It was also mentioned that he may remain in Bylakuppe until Tibetan Losar (New Year) which falls in February.

Subject to his health, he may conduct teachings and grant some audiences at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery. Bylakuppe hosts the second-largest population of Tibetans living in exile after Dharamshala.