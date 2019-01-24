‘Damaged’ Passports: Problem for air travellers

Mysuru: This seems to be a country where government seems to be the problem for its citizens. This morning, a travel agent had come to our office with a passport on which the holder had travelled earlier a couple of times but now, at the airport, it is considered as a damaged passport not valid for travel.

The so-called damage is not in any disfigurement of the images inside the passport or a torn page but primarily in the binding of the passport. As seen in the picture, the stitching of the passport has come off because of the poor quality of stitching. Now the question is who is to blame for the damage? The authority refused to accept the responsibility and thereby creating problems for the passport holder.

It may be mentioned that the VISA was, however, issued by the respective countries on this passport. It is only at the Indian Airports that the passport holder (traveller) is told rather in an intimidating manner, that “we would allow you to travel on this passport but at the destination if you have problem because of the ‘damage’ in the passport, you may be sent back to India.”

