Danger ignored?

February 28, 2026

Heritage building chajja collapses on Sayyaji Rao Road

MCC apathy endangers pedestrians

Mysore/Mysuru: The facade (chajja) of a century-old private building collapsed last evening on the busy Sayyaji Rao Road, also known as Jumboo Savari Road. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the building was unoccupied at the time and there was no pedestrian movement on the footpath where the debris fell.

The property, owned by senior Physician and Cardiologist Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy, houses a medical store, a hotel and lodging facilities in one of the city’s busiest commercial stretches.

The collapse also damaged the upper portion of the adjacent Sri Krishna Medical Store and cracks were noticed on the walls near its main entrance.

According to eyewitnesses, a peepal tree had grown on the rooftop, with its roots penetrating deep into the structure, further weakening the already dilapidated building.

Local flower vendor Kumar said a portion of the structure had collapsed earlier during unseasonal rains and iron poles were installed as temporary support. “Despite the reinforcement, the facade crashed yesterday. Luckily, no one was sitting or resting near the entrance at that time,” he said.

Owners, tenants cite MCC’s negligence

The incident has once again highlighted the condition of heritage and traditional buildings in the city. In recent years, structures such as Devaraja Market, Lansdowne Building and Vani Vilas Market have witnessed partial collapses.

Owners and tenants of private and Government heritage buildings along Sayyaji Rao Road told Star of Mysore this morning that the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has failed to adequately maintain and conserve historic structures, alleging negligence that could endanger public safety.

Residents and property owners alleged that while heritage status is often cited to deny repair or redevelopment permissions, authorities fail to take timely decisions, leaving buildings to deteriorate further.

“The MCC does not permit repairs or new construction. In the name of heritage, decisions are indefinitely delayed. Meanwhile, private owners are burdened with heavy property taxes running into lakhs of rupees every year, even when buildings remain vacant,” said a private heritage building owner.

Citizens maintained that while the MCC stresses heritage preservation, it has not provided practical support for maintenance, putting both public and private properties at risk.

“The Government must step in to support property owners and ensure safety in the city centre. Without intervention, Mysuru’s heritage buildings, once symbols of pride, may turn into hazards,” they warned.