Facade collapse a warning bell, says Prof. Rangaraju

February 28, 2026

District Heritage Sub-Committee dominated by officials with no expertise

Mysore/Mysuru: Sayyaji Rao Road is the most prominent among the 17 designated heritage streets in Mysuru and has over 500 heritage buildings lining its stretch.

However, both Government and privately owned structures on the road are suffering from gross neglect by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the District Administration, said Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, retired Professor of Ancient History and Archaeology at the University of Mysore.

Reacting to yesterday’s facade collapse, he termed the incident a “warning bell.”

“The MCC neither undertakes repairs of heritage buildings nor permits owners to carry out repairs, citing heritage norms. Ironically, the MCC itself is contributing to the decay and dilapidation of these historic structures,” he observed.

Prof. Rangaraju said the District Administration must constitute a Committee to identify dangerous buildings and issue notices to owners, directing them either to vacate unsafe premises or carry out repairs in accordance with heritage guidelines.

“This exercise must be completed before the monsoon. Otherwise, accidents are inevitable, as many of these buildings are structurally weak and in a dilapidated condition,” he cautioned.

He further pointed out that a 2024 heritage survey conducted by the District Heritage Buildings Inspection Sub-Committee had identified 110 buildings, out of 131 heritage structures within MCC limits, that require urgent repairs.

“Unfortunately, the report has been kept pending by the Government and the District Administration and no action has been taken so far. It is gathering dust,” he said.

Expressing concern over the composition of present District Heritage Conservation Sub-committee, he said it lacks heritage experts. “It is dominated by officials with little understanding of heritage conservation. The Government must at least form a Heritage Sub-committee comprising experts to guide restoration of heritage buildings,” he added.