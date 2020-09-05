Dasara 2020: Upkeep of CCTVs on procession route taken up
September 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has taken up the upkeep of CCTV cameras installed on Jamboo Savari procession route, from Mysore Palace and Torchlight Parade Ground in the city ahead of Dasara festival.

The BEL has installed 59 high-definition CCTV cameras on thoroughfares and important junctions. The company would take up the maintenance regularly. Now that work has begun, over 10 to 15 non-working CCTVs were repaired or replaced with new parts. 

The others that are working fine are being cleaned and dusted. However, the maintenance work has nothing to do with the upcoming Dasara festival following a big question over it due to COVID-19.

The CCTV cameras help capture traffic violations, help the Police to know in case of any law and order problems. The Control Room is located at the Office of the City Police Commissioner where live pictures and footages from the cameras are monitored by the Cops. 

This would help them capture traffic violations by citizens and send challans to the offenders after collecting their details from RTO. Likewise, in the event of any law and order issue, the Cops in the control room could alert the jurisdictional Police Station to quickly reach the spot.

