Dasara: Cops blamed for two-hour traffic jam at this junction 

Sir,
Mysuru Dasara is a spectacle renowned for its sheer class, splendour and sheen. But for those stuck in over two-hour-long traffic jam at the Manipal Hospital junction, it was a never-ending nightmare, when for a stretch of 7 to 8-km traffic jam proved to be the worst traffic experience, in a now all too familiar, ‘Bengalorising’ of our beloved Mysuru !
Really sad state of affairs, with pathetically mismanaged traffic policing at the Hospital junction along the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway where people (elderly and toddlers) were stuck. Why?
It was a real shame on the part of the Traffic Police of Mysuru if they could not foresee such an event during Dasara season. People were begging the Police to let them go at the busy junction with not just cars, two-wheelers, even ambulances stuck with patients for a 6-7 km stretch of road.
When will our totally inept officials ever come out of their ivory towers ? Alas, it was a Dasara to forget. Wake up Mysuru, before you go the Bengaluru way.
– Concerned citizen, Mysuru, 6.10.2022
What in your opinion would be a ‘well managed’ traffic? Any thoughts and alternatives? Not a single guy was ready to take a left turn or right turn on the ring road on the day of Dasara procession and naturally it will create chaos.
“Mysuru Dasara is a spectacle renowned for its sheer class, splendour and sheen…”
That is bull shit.
It has been a meaningless jamboree outdated in its concept and executed just to give pocket money for a few politicians and officials.
If it is such a glittering event, it would have attracted visitors from afar, unlike the present case , where most visitors are from Bengaluru
atop voicing this crap.