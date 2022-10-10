Dasara: Cops blamed for two-hour traffic jam at this junction 

October 10, 2022

Sir,

Mysuru Dasara is a spectacle renowned for its sheer class, splendour and sheen. But for those stuck in over two-hour-long traffic jam at the Manipal Hospital junction, it was a never-ending nightmare, when for a stretch of 7 to 8-km traffic jam proved to be the worst traffic experience, in a now all too familiar, ‘Bengalorising’ of our beloved Mysuru !

Really sad state of affairs, with pathetically mismanaged traffic policing at the Hospital junction along the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway where people (elderly and toddlers) were stuck. Why?

It was a real shame on the part of the Traffic Police of Mysuru if they could not foresee such an event during Dasara season. People were begging the Police to let them go at the busy junction with not just cars, two-wheelers, even ambulances stuck with patients for a 6-7 km stretch of road.

When will our totally inept officials ever come out of their ivory towers ? Alas, it was a Dasara to forget. Wake up Mysuru, before you go the Bengaluru way.

– Concerned citizen, Mysuru, 6.10.2022

