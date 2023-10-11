Dasara invitation extended to CM, Governor, Hamsalekha

October 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With just four days left for the inauguration of Dasara festival atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 15, a delegation of Mysuru District Administration led by Mayor Shivakumar and Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, extended the Dasara invitation to Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, at his official residence ‘Kaveri’ in Bengaluru this morning.

The delegation also invited Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan, film lyricist and Music Director Hamsalekha, who will inaugurate Dasara.

Later in the day, the invitation will also be extended to several other dignitaries in the State capital including Chief Secretary to State Government Vandita Sharma and Dr. Padma Murthy, who has been selected for ‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan’ award.

The delegation was joined by Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, K.R. Nagar MLA D. Ravishankar and Kollegal MLA A.R. Krishnamurthy in Bengaluru, while formally inviting the dignitaries for the annual Dasara festival.

Others in the delegation from Mysuru included City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri and Additional Deputy Commissioner of MCC M.V. Roopa.

Hamsalekha will inaugurate Dasara festival atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 15, during the auspicious Vrischika lagna between 10.15 am and 10.36 am. The ‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan’ award will also be conferred on the same evening in front of Mysore Palace at 7 pm.

The District Administration is leaving no stone unturned to make Dasara-2023 a grand success in the name of ‘Traditional Dasara’, amid the prevailing drought situation in the State.

In the run up to the festival, the schedule of various events are being lined up with Yuva Dasara, one of the popular attractions catering to youths, announced to be held from Oct.18 to 21, while Dasara Air Show will be held at Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap on Oct. 23 at 4 pm. The rehearsal for Air Show is slated on Oct. 22.

As a prelude to cultural programmes that are mainly organised during Dasara, Yuva Sambhrama began on Oct. 6 at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri and concludes on Oct. 13. Students from various College troupes from across the State are entertaining the gathering daily from 5 pm to 10 pm, with a mix of cultural programmes on various themes.