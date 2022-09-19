Dasara jumbos perfecting their walk for grand finale

September 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Dasara jumbos, which are being prepared for the grand finale (Jumboo Savari) on Oct. 5, are perfecting their walk on the Jumboo Savari route with Captain Abhimanyu carrying the wooden replica of the Golden Howdah, which is being witnessed by hundreds of people, including tourists and locals on the Dasara procession route.

A total of 13 elephants, which will be taking part in the grand finale, the culmination of the Navarathri festivities, require special training and diet. The weight training for all male elephants began on Aug. 14 and these jumbos were made to carry weight on the Jumboo Savari route in the mornings which was shifted to evenings from Aug. 23, to get them used to the sound of vehicles and dazzling illumination lights.

Captain Abhimanyu, known for his fearless nature when it comes to capturing wild elephants and during combing operations to trace problem creating tigers, began carrying the wooden howdah and sand bags weighing a total of 850 kg from Sept. 5.

His majestic walk from Mysore Palace along with other elephants till the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap was being witnessed by a small crowd all along the route as it was being held in the mornings.

A mighty reflection: The Dasara jumbo squad on its evening rehearsal on Jumboo Savari route amidst drizzle on Saturday. [Pic. by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav]

With the training being held in the evenings since Aug. 23, the majestic walk of Abhimanyu, with Kumki elephants on his either sides, followed by other elephants, looks like a mini Dasara procession which is now being witnessed by hundreds, including the aged, children, tourists and others, who gather on either sides of the Jumboo Savari route just to have a glimpse of the royal walk of Dasara elephants including the illumination of the Jumboo Savari route.

After the arrival of Dasara elephants from their respective elephant camps, their weight were checked and were put on special diet before the commencement of weight training.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. V. Karikalan, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Santosh Hugar, elephant caretakers Rangaraju and Akram, Mahouts and Kavadis of all elephants are accompanying the Dasara elephants during the training on Jumboo Savari route, with city Traffic Police controlling the traffic on the busy route by ensuring that vehicles do not venture close to the elephants.

The grand finale on Oct. 5, is a must see for everyone as these elephants are decorated and given a royal look. The Dasara procession (Jumboo Savari) is witnessed by lakhs of people including tourists and visitors from across the country and abroad.