Dasara Sports winners at last receive prize money
News

January 4, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: After a long wait, the winners of Dasara Sports Meet have at last got their cash prizes.

A news item regarding non-payment of prize money to winners had been published in Star of Mysore recently. A total sum of Rs.54,62,500 is said to have been credited to bank accounts of 1,451 winners yesterday.

About 10,000 sports persons had participated in Dasara Sports Meet from several States of the country in 28 various sports which was held from Oct. 1 to Oct.6 last year at Chamundi Vihar Stadium and other venues. 

The delay of over three months regarding payment to the winners had disappointed them.

Based on the news report, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) had managed to pay to a few winners. 

The intervention of the District Minister finally paid off with 726 individual winners getting Rs.43,72,500 and 725 winners of group events getting Rs.10,90,000.

