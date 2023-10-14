Dasara tomorrow

October 14, 2023

Final level arrangements on for the inauguration of Navarathri at Chamundi Hill

Film Music Director Nadabrahma Hamsalekha to inaugurate 414th Dasara during auspicious Vrischika Lagna between 10.15 and 10.36 am

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru, popularly known as ‘Cultural Capital of the State,’ is all decked up for the inauguration of 414th Nada Habba Mysore Dasara (ever since Raja Wadiyar started Dasara in Srirangapatna in 1610 AD) at Chamundi Hill tomorrow (Oct. 15), with finishing touches being given for the preparations this morning.

Film Music Director ‘Nadabrahma’ Hamsalekha will inaugurate Dasara (Navarathri), by offering floral tributes to the Utsava Murthi of presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in a silver chariot during the auspicious Vrischika Lagna between 10.15 am and 10.36 am, on the stage outside the temple.

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy and Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagavanth Khuba will be the guests of honour.

While the works on erecting the huge stage adjacent to the temple for the inauguration of Dasara have been almost completed, seating arrangements are being made to accommodate both dignitaries and guests numbering around 1,000 in total. Most of the other works like painting of footpaths and kerb stones also have been almost completed, with the festive mood already setting in at the hill shrine.

A battery of Priests, led by Chief Priest of Chamundeshwari Hill Temple Shashishekar Dixit, began purification rituals of Utsava Murthi in the temple premises today. It is the same Utsava Murthi that will be placed in the silver chariot, that will be stationed on the right side of the stage and decorated with flowers in myriad hues for the opening of Navarathri festivities.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Chief Priest Dixit said: “Apart from the idol of presiding deity at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, special puja will also be performed to Utsava Murthi on all the nine days of Navarathri beginning from tomorrow. To denote the significance, the Utsava Murthi will be decorated as Navadurga (one form of manifestation on each day totalling nine days), besides worshipping the idol praying for more divine power for the success of Dasara and Jumboo Savari (the grand finale of Dasara on Oct. 24) and also for the good of the State.”

A welcome arch is being erected at the entrance of the hill top near K.R. Police Station Outpost, from where the dignitaries will be brought in a procession by artistes performing Nadaswara and cultural troupes to the venue of inauguration. Besides, the works on giving a fresh coat of paint for Mahishasura statue have also reached its final stage.

Pourakarmikas belonging to Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat are involved in cleaning works.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, also the Dasara Special Officer, is supervising the preparations, while elaborate security arrangements are also being made, under the supervision of City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh.

Oct. 15 inaugurations

11.30 am: Film Festival at Kalamandira; 12.30 pm: Dasara Flower Show at Kuppanna Park; 1 pm: Food Mela at Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds; 4 pm: Dasara Wrestling at Devaraja Urs Multipurpose Stadium; 4.30 pm: Dasara Exhibition; 5 pm: Yoga Dasara at Senate Bhavan; 5 pm: All India and State-level Art Exhibition at Kalamandira; 5 pm: Kannada Book Mela at Oval Grounds; 5.30 pm: Navaratri Rangotsava at Rangayana; 6.30 pm: Dasara lightings at Green Pandal, Sayyaji Rao Road; 7 pm: Dasara Cultural Programmes at Mysore Palace; Presentation of ‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan’ Award to Dr. Padma Murthy followed by Nadaswara by Vid. S. Puttaraju & troupe and Yadukumar & troupe; Veerabhadra Kunita by Rajappa and Mallesh troupe; Nada Geethe and Asthana Geethe by Vidu. B. Rashmi and troupe, Mysuru; Dance feature ‘Sri Chamundeshwari Mardini Simhavahini’ by actress Bhavana Ramanna and troupe, Bengaluru; ‘Sangeetha Yana’ by singers Ajay Warrier and ‘Jogi’ fame Sunitha and troupe, Bengaluru.