Dasara website up; has info in 11 languages

August 31, 2019

Mysuru: Mysuru District Minister V. Somanna launched the newly-designed Dasara website this morning at Jaladarshini Guest House. The website provides information to visitors in 11 languages including Kannada, English, Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

The website, compatible with computer, tab and mobile comes with an additional feature of push-and-alert notifications. It is also synced with Google Calendar to make sure that visitors are provided with accurate information about Dasara events. A gateway to purchase tickets for Dasara events too has been created. This apart, provisions have also been made for visitors to upload Dasara-related photographs and videos.

The website will live-stream Dasara events on real-time basis. Visitors can log on to www.mysoredasara.gov.in to get more information about Dasara, tourist destinations within and outside Mysuru.

Speaking to media persons, Minister Somanna said this year, the tableaux will look different when compared to previous years. Officials have been instructed not to repeat the themes of previous years and to come out with new ideas such as Swachh Bharat, Chandrayan -2, Mangalyaan and also a tableau on late Sri Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt.

Dasara in Chamarajanagar and Srirangapatna

Somanna also announced that the State Government would release Rs. 1 crore for Chamarajanagar Dasara and Rs. 2 crore for Srirangapatna Dasara.

He said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would be requested to offer ‘Bagina’ to River Kapila within Sept. 5 as Kabini Dam was full to the brim. MP Pratap Simha, MLA S.A. Ramdas, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, City BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath, former KEA Chairman B.P. Manjunath and others were present.

