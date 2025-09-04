Dasara Yuva Sambhrama at Open Air Theatre from Sept. 10

September 4, 2025

Actor Yuva Rajkumar this year’s star attraction

Mysore/Mysuru: Dasara is back and so is the electrifying Yuva Sambhrama, where college students showcase their talent through vibrant dance performances, much to the delight of a large audience, especially youngsters from colleges across Mysuru and nearby districts.

This morning, Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa released the posters of Dasara Yuva Sambhrama – 2025 at his official residence in Bengaluru in presence of the Dasara Special Officer and Mysuru DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP N. Vishnuvardhana, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and MCC Deputy Commissioner (Admin) J.S. Somashekar among other officials.

This year, the event will be held from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17 at the Open Air Theatre, Manasagangothri, between 5 pm and 10 pm every day.

The Yuva Sambhrama Sub- Committee has announced 14 diverse themes for the performances. These include: Achievements of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first ISRO astronaut to visit the International Space Station, Chandrayaan-3, contributions of Mysore royal family, patriotism and freedom struggle, Operation Sindoor, Mysuru Dasara, Karnataka’s folk culture and modern dance, among others.

Around 450-500 students are expected to take part in this eight-day cultural extravaganza. Each participating team will consist of 30-40 members and will get 5-6 minutes to perform on stage.

The District Administration has banned the display of posters or banners featuring individuals accused in criminal cases. Teams have been strictly instructed not to include photographs or visuals of such personalities in their performances.

Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee Working President Ashappa (extreme right) extending an invitation to actor Yuva Rajkumar for Yuva Sambhrama-2025 at a private hotel in Mysuru recently. Others seen are (from left) MCC Zonal Commissioner (Zone 6) M.S. Prathiba and Sub-Committee Co-ordinator Dr. R. Ningaraju.

Promo song released

The Mysuru district administration this morning also released the promotional song for this year’s Yuva Sambhrama sung by Vijay Prakash. The song written by Somashekar Jigani and Manoj Sougandh is composed by Neethu Ninaad.

Invitation to actor Yuva Rajkumar

Every year, a popular Kannada film actor will be invited for the inauguration and this year, actor Yuva Rajkumar will be the star attraction.

The committee, led by Mysuru Assistant Commissioner and Working President Ashappa, MCC Zonal Officer M.S. Pratibha and Sub-Committee Coordinator Dr. R. Ningaraju, formally invited the actor during his recent visit to Mysuru.