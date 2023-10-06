Dasara Yuva Sambhrama this evening
October 6, 2023

Actor-couple Vasishta Simha and Haripriya star attractions

Mysore/Mysuru: Dasara Yuva Sambhrama, the first of a series of events organised as part of the upcoming Mysuru Dasara festival, will kick off at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri this evening.

The inauguration of the event, set for 5 pm, will be presided over by Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa. Star attractions for the evening include Sandalwood actors and real-life couple Vasishta Simha and Haripriya.

During a visit by Star of Mysore reporter to the Open Air Theatre earlier today, preparations were in full swing and students were diligently rehearsing dances.

As part of the inaugural session, the student troupe from GSSS Badri Prasadji PU College in Siddarthanagar will present a dance-drama titled ‘Tradition of Karnataka’. This will be followed by performances from SVG College, Mysuru, on ‘Dasara Vaibhava’, JSS Pharmacy College on ‘Shiva Thandava’, Government First Grade College, Hullahalli on ‘Freedom Movement’, and Marimallappa’s College on ‘Women’s Empowerment’.

Ample seating arrangements have been made and the stairs of the amphitheatre, capable of accommodating a large audience, have been cleaned. A sizable LED screen will be erected as the backdrop to the stage. Separate green rooms for both boys and girls have been provided at the theatre, which has been refurbished for week-long event.

Given the anticipation of a large gathering of energetic young participants, barricades have been set up to control movement among the audience. The entire amphitheatre building will be illuminated for the evening and sufficient Police presence has been arranged to ensure the safety and orderliness of the lively youth attending the foot-tapping events, which are scheduled daily from 5 pm to 10 pm until Oct. 13.

12,000 students

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, who also serves as the Deputy Special Officer of the Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee, the event’s posters were unveiled on Wednesday (Oct. 4).

“A total of 12,000 students from 400 Colleges across the State will be performing during the show. Each college troupe, with a maximum of 30 members, will present dance performances on various topics conveying social messages. Fifty troupes will perform each day,”she said.

