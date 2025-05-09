Daughter-in-law in uniform fills my village with pride: Gous Sab

May 9, 2025

‘I am a devotee of Kempajja Mutt; have visited Sabarimala four times and made offerings at Tirupati’

Mysuru: “Tajuddin and Sophia have devoted their lives to serving our nation. When she chose to marry my son for love, we were overjoyed. Seeing my daughter-in-law in a military uniform fills me with immense pride. And now, her words command the admiration of the entire world. My happiness is beyond measure. I had hoped she would bring honour to our family, but she has brought glory to the nation,” shared Gous Sab Bagewadi, brimming with pride.

“The whole village gathered to congratulate her. People greeted me, shook my hand and expressed their happiness — I’ve hardly had a moment to rest. None of us have slept since last night. I wanted to say ‘well done, my daughter-in-law’ but I haven’t even managed to reach her over the phone. She’s needed there. From here, we send her our heartfelt blessings,” he added.

“There is no nation as wicked as Pakistan. A country that shelters terrorists will inevitably crumble. Those who slaughter innocent lives will face a wretched fate — divine salvation will elude them. God does not forgive murderers,” he declared.

“When it comes to our nation, we are all Hindustanis. There should be no divisions based on caste, community, or religion. I am a devotee of Kempajja Mutt. I have fulfilled vows by visiting Sabarimala four times and have also made offerings at Tirupati,” he continued.

“Despite her prestigious position, my daughter-in-law remains humble. Every time she visits Konnur, she interacts with everyone as if she were just one of us. A year ago, my son and daughter-in-law visited, though they seldom get extended leave. They’ve promised to come home for the next Bakrid celebrations,” he shared.

“Now, the entire village knows my daughter-in-law serves in military. Early this morning, the Gram Panchayat officials took the initiative to clean the area around our house. She is a true testament to what a daughter of this country can achieve,” he said proudly.