Opposition grows for amusement park at Brindavan Gardens, Cauvery Aarati at KRS Dam

May 9, 2025

Mandya: Members of farmers’ and progressive associations, along with the CPI(M), submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yesterday, opposing the proposed amusement park at Brindavan Gardens and Cauvery Aarati project at KRS Dam.

The delegation met the CM after he performed bhoomi puja for the new DCC Bank building in the town, expressing strong objections to the projects. Farmer leader Sunanda Jayaram questioned the need to construct an amusement park at the cost of Rs. 2,663 crore, stating that no citizen had demanded such a development.

When the CM attempted to explain that the park was being planned due to KRS’ significance as a tourist destination, Sunanda interrupted, asking, “Is it necessary to build an amusement park at Brindavan Gardens in KRS?”

“While there are growing concerns about the KRS Dam’s safety, why is the Government spending such a huge amount so close to the structure? We are not opposed to an amusement park, but it should not be built in the Dam’s proximity. Let it be built in the catchment area,” she said, also questioning the Rs. 92 crore allocation for the Cauvery Aarati project at KRS Dam.

“We believed our Chief Minister had a scientific outlook. But spending Rs. 92 crore on an aarati ceremony reflects superstition. We will not allow this,” she added.

Police taking protesters into custody.

DSS workers taken into custody

Meanwhile, several Dalita Sangharsha Samithi (DSS) workers were detained yesterday as they attempted to wave black flags at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah near Jayachamarajendra Circle in protest against the Government’s alleged neglect of oppressed communities.

The incident occurred while the CM was returning from the bhoomi puja and the unveiling of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s bust at the MySugar premises. Mandya Police, deployed in large numbers, thwarted the protest by arriving at the location before the agitators and swiftly taking them into custody.

It may be recalled that CM had previously expressed anger when BJP workers waved black flags during a Congress protest in Belagavi. In that instance, he reportedly scolded and raised his hand towards Dharwad Additional SP Narayan Baramani over the security lapse.