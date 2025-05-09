BCCI suspends IPL indefinitely?

May 9, 2025

Mumbai: Speculations are rife that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has suspended the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) amid the rising tensions between India-Pakistan.

Yesterday, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned, and the spectators were asked to leave the Dharamshala Stadium immediately after a blackout.

Earlier, it was reported that the foreign players wanted to head back home after situation escalated between India-Pak. Now BCCI has ensured all players will be sent back safely to their homes.

The 12 league matches were yet to be played. While the play-offs were scheduled from May 20 at Hyderabad and finals on May 25 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal.