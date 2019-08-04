Day-2 of jackfruit mela receives good response

August 4, 2019

Mysuru: The ongoing Jackfruit Mela being held at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry has become huge hit among Mysureans.

Today being Sunday, people from various parts of the city were seen visiting the venue in large numbers to see the variety of jackfruits, products and delicacies on display and sale.

The number of visitors to the Mela increased today as it received a wide publicity through various media. People, who had visited the mela yesterday, revisited the place today along with friends and families.

‘Siddu Halasu,’ which is considered to be one of rare varieties of jackfruit, was in great demand. This apart, the gumless variety was also sold in many numbers.

Visitors to the Mela were also treated with jackfruit bonda, chips, kheer and ice cream. People were seen visiting these shops in large numbers just to taste different variety of delicacies made of jackfruit.

The most interesting part of the Mela was sale of tree saplings. People have been buying different varieties of the saplings to plant in their garden and farms.

As a part of the ongoing Mela, the organisers this morning conducted jackfruit cooking competition in which around 15 women took part. However, the results will be announced during the valedictory. This apart, jackfruit eating competition was also held today. The two-day Mela will come to an end at 7 pm today.

