Day-long Religious Meet of Seers held

September 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The day-long Santa Samavesha (Seers Meet) and Dharma Sabha (Religious Meet), organised under the joint aegis of Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji Chaturmasya Vrata Samiti and Mysuru District Unit of Viswha Hindu Parishat (VHP), began at Nadamantapa in Ganapathi Sachchidananda Ashrama premises on Nanjangud Road here this morning.

More than 25 Seers of various Mutts in the State are taking part in the meet.

Addressing the meet, Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji said that understanding the Hindu Dharma and following the religious practices and traditions will hugely help in personality development of human beings.

Observing that Veda and Upanishat is much needed not only for the country, but for the world, especially during these troubled times, he regretted the absence of ‘Dharma Shiskhana.’ Maintaining that ‘Dharma Shikshana’ and ‘Dharma Prasara’ are key for building a society of morality, he stressed on the need for a farther outreach of ‘Dharma Shikshana’ covering all rural parts of the country as well.

Emphasising on the importance of spreading the scientific knowledge in Hindu religion to all sections of the society, Swami Muktidanandaji said that the media and all forms of communication too should be involved in this initiative.

Bettadapura Mutt seer Channakeshava Swamiji too spoke.

The meet, which is expected to deliberate on Hindu festivals and Hindu family system, is likely to pass a resolution on several issues concerning Hindu religion later in the day.

Mayor Shivakumar, K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Samiti President M.K. Puranik, Office-bearer Ravi Shastri, VHP leaders Jagadish Hebbar, Madhushankar and others were present.