Three-day State-level Pandal Owners’ Conference begins

September 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day State-level conference of Karnataka Pandal Owners’ Federation, titled ‘Mysuru Vaibhava,” organised by Karnataka Rajya Shamiyana Decoration, Dhwani Mattu Belaku Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha in association with Mysuru District Pandal Owners Association, began at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city this morning.

Krishnaraja (KR) MLA T.S. Srivatsa, inaugurated the conference in the absence of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.

Speaking after inaugurating the conference, MLA Srivatsa said that shamiyana, sound and lighting play an important role in any function either big or small besides speaking about the challenges faced by the shamiyana, sound and lighting providers. The MLA urged the State Government to come to their help and said that he would always be with them.

Nearly 110 stalls have been set up at the venue where demonstrations on new technology sound and lighting equipment, how to use sound and light systems in indoor and outdoor is being held. Also, waterproof shamiyanas and accessories have been put up on display at the venue.

Over 5,000 shamiyana decorators, sound and lighting providers from across the State are participating. Food and accommodation for the conference participants has been arranged by the Federation for all the three days.

Mayor Shivakumar, Gangavathi-based Karnataka Rajya Shamiyana Decoration, Dhwani Mattu Belaku Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha President R. Lakshman, Mysuru District Pandal Owners Association President Shivakumar and other office-bearers were present.