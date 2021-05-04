DC appeals industries to extend help in COVID fight
May 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the District reeling under continuous surge of COVID cases, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has appealed industries to develop the medical infrastructure under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative.

The DC, who held a meeting with industrialists at her Office here on Monday, recalled that several industries had donated masks, sanitisers and such other safety articles when the pandemic first broke out last year. But now, the need of the hour is developing medical infrastructure in the city and district, for which the industries should join hands,  she said and appealed them to take care of managing the COVID Mitra Centres that are coming up at three places in the city. 

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunatha Swamy, District Industries Centre (DIC) Joint Director D.K. Lingaraju, District Surgeon Dr. Rajeshwari, DHO Dr. T. Amarnath and other officials were present.

