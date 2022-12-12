DC calls for rendering justice to deprived sections
News

DC calls for rendering justice to deprived sections

December 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra has called upon the educated youth to make efforts for getting justice to those deprived of Human Rights.

He was speaking after inaugurating the International Human Rights Day celebration jointly organised by the District Administration, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Kannada and Culture Department, at JSS Law College in Kuvempunagar here on Saturday.

Noting that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had carried out indepth studies when he framed the Indian Constitution, Dr. Rajendra said that our Constitution guarantees Human Rights to all citizens of the country. Reiterating that it is the responsibility of the educated to ensure that all the deprived persons or sections enjoy all Human Rights granted by the Constitution, he also called for using our knowledge for coming to the aid of the oppressed.

University of Mysore (UoM) Political Science faculty Dr. Rajashekar delivered a lecture on Human Rights. City’s Mahabelaku Theatre group headed by Katyayini  Yashomitra, performed a short play on violation of Human Rights, with focus on atrocities against women, sexual abuse, child labour etc.,

Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash, SP R. Chetan, College CEO Prof. K.S. Suresh, Principal Dr. S. Nataraju and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching