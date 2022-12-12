Plea to make Chamundi Hill administration autonomous

December 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: It may be mentioned here that a draft bill to make the administration of the Chamundi Hill an autonomous body was worked out by some social activists of the city and given to the Chief Minister’s Office for taking it forward.

It is the opinion of some of the NGOs and senior citizens of Mysuru that unless an autonomous body is created for the administration of the Chamundeshwari Hill and also the temple there is no hope for stopping unwanted public works, deforestation and maladministration of the temple affairs leading to this kind of landslides and vandalism of the Hill area.