Plea to make Chamundi Hill administration autonomous
News

Plea to make Chamundi Hill administration autonomous

December 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: It may be mentioned here that a draft bill to make the administration of the Chamundi Hill an autonomous body was worked out by some social activists of the city and given to the Chief Minister’s Office for taking it forward.

It is the opinion of some of the NGOs and senior citizens of Mysuru that unless an autonomous body is created for the administration of the Chamundeshwari Hill and also the temple there is no hope for stopping unwanted public works, deforestation and maladministration of the temple affairs leading to this kind of landslides and vandalism of the Hill area.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching