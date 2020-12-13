DC issues DO’s and DON’Ts for candidates
December 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: District Administration has issued certain guidelines for the candidates who are contesting in the upcoming Gram Panchayat (GP) polls with a view to conduct elections in a free and fair manner.

In a press release here, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri has said that candidates are not permitted to hold political meetings or functions or use the flag or the symbol of any political party. Since the election was held apolitical, the political leaders must not introduce the candidates as their candidates or party sponsored candidates at the time of campaigning. Candidates must not use the photographs of political leaders or symbol in handbills and distribute it to voters. Banners, buntings, cut-outs having the pictures or political leaders and the party symbols are strictly banned, she said.

Rohini said that candidates must not use the pictures of political leaders or party symbols while releasing advertisements in print or visual media. In case of violation of these rules, the publicity materials will be confiscated as well as stern action will be initiated. The GP polls would be held apolitical and the candidates were given the symbol of their choice, she noted.

