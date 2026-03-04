DC lauds ZP CEO for his good work style

March 4, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy heaped praises on Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) S. Ukesh Kumar, for the better functioning of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department under his leadership and for emerging as the Best IAS officer in the State.

DC Reddy was addressing the gathering at the valedictory of Mysuru District RDPR Sports Meet and Cultural Programmes, after distributing prizes to the winners of various competitions, at Kalamandira in city recently.

The programme was organised by ZP, RDPR Dept. Officers and Employees Association in association with Dept. of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES).

“I was happy to have served as the ZP CEO earlier, as the RDPR Department functions closer to the people in improving their lives. So, the employees of the Department should work in a people-friendly manner,” added DC.

He also lauded the way two-day sports meet and cultural programmes had been organised without giving room for any complaints. The staging of mythological play, dance, rendition of folk songs and several other programmes were presented well, he said.

ZP CEO Ukesh Kumar said, the employees of all Gram Panchayats (GPs), who took part in the 2-day event, should balance both their profession and passion towards the field of art. They should work with the same enthusiasm in GPs too, he added.

ZP Deputy Secretary B.M. Savita, Bheemappa K. Lali, Chief Planning Officer K. Prabhu Swamy, Chief Accounts Officer Siddagangamma, Executive Officers S.P. Dharanesh, C. Krishna, Prem Kumar, V.P. Kuldeep, A.N. Ravi, K. Hongaiah, Suneel Kumar, K. Rangaswamy, District President of Panchayat Development Officers Association K. Rukmangada, Prakash and others were present.