MRI facility at Super Speciality Hospital by month-end: MLA

March 4, 2026

One more ICU at Cheluvamba Hospital; full-scale services available at all MMC&RI hospitals

Mysore/Mysuru: Hospitals under the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), including K.R. Hospital, Trauma Care Centre, Super Speciality Hospital and PKTB Hospital, are providing full-scale and comprehensive treatment services, said MLA K. Harishgowda.

Addressing reporters after a review meeting with MMC&RI officials and senior doctors yesterday, he said a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) facility will become operational at the Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital on KRS Road by the end of this month.

Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Kotak Mahindra Bank, an MRI machine worth Rs. 8 crore will be installed at the hospital, enabling the public to access MRI scanning services at both K.R. Hospital and the Super Speciality Hospital.

Cheluvamba and Kidwai Memorial

Cheluvamba Hospital currently has two ICU units. With a grant of Rs. 52 lakh, an additional ICU will be constructed to help reduce maternal and infant mortality. A rest area for attendants of patients has also been built.

The MLA said that a unit of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, on the lines of its Bengaluru facility, will soon be functional in Mysuru. The building construction has been completed and will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister once the medical equipment is installed.

Construction of the Nephro-Urology and Endocrinology blocks is underway and is expected to be completed within three months.

A Critical Care Unit (CCU) is nearing completion, while a separate Out-Patient Department (OPD) block is expected to ease patient congestion. Advanced kidney treatment using Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) has already commenced.

Renovation concerns at K.R. Hospital

The previous State Government had sanctioned Rs. 89 crore for renovation works at K.R. Hospital. However, following complaints about substandard work, an inspection revealed lapses. Contractors will not be paid in full until deficiencies are rectified, the MLA claimed.

There is no shortage of medicines in city hospitals, including K.R. Hospital, the MLA said. A minor shortage of dialysis-related medicines at the District Hospital has since been addressed.

Doctors have been directed to prescribe only medicines available in hospital pharmacies and refrain from referring patients to private clinics. Strict attendance during duty hours has also been made mandatory, MLA Harishgowda said.

Security strengthened

Security has been tightened across all MMC&RI Hospitals. Additional male security personnel have been deployed and more CCTV cameras are being installed to enhance surveillance.

Among those present at the meeting were MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Council members Dr. Mahadev, Dr. Sunil, Tanuja Mahesh and CEO Mahesh, along with Medical Superintendents Dr. Shobha (K.R. Hospital), Dr. Sudha (Cheluvamba Hospital) and Dr. Prashanth (PKTB Hospital) among others.

Request for permanent staff

A list of vacant posts in hospitals under the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute has been prepared and submitted to the Government. We have sought approval for appointment of permanent staff, including technicians. — K. Harishgowda, MLA, Chamaraja

Doctors’ strike not to affect MMC&RI Hospitals

The indefinite strike called by the Karnataka Government Doctors’ Association is over certain service-related demands.

However, hospitals under the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), including K.R. Hospital, Trauma Care Centre, Super Speciality Hospital and PKTB Hospital, will continue to function normally. There will be no disruption of services. — Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Dean and Director, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute