K.R. Hospital PG Doctor commits suicide
News

K.R. Hospital PG Doctor commits suicide

March 4, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: An in-house Post-Graduate (PG) doctor at K.R. Hospital committed suicide at his house in Subhashnagar, N.R. Mohalla this morning. He has been identified as Dr. Syed Ahmed Saleem (49), originally from Koppal district, settled in Mysuru.

According to Narasimharaja Police, Dr. Syed Ahmed Saleem was suffering from depression for some time and was irregular at work.

Dr. Syed was fasting for Ramzan and as per traditions, he had pre-fasting food with his family at 4 am, but was found hanging in his room at 7.30 am. Police said that he was under depression since some time as he did not have children even after 19 years of marriage. The couple had adopted a child six months ago.

Narasimharaja In-Charge Inspector Kumar and team visited the house and conducted a mahazar. Dr. Syed’s body has been shifted to the mortuary of Mysore Medical College & Research Institute (MMC&RI) and will be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem. 

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching