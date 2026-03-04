K.R. Hospital PG Doctor commits suicide

March 4, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: An in-house Post-Graduate (PG) doctor at K.R. Hospital committed suicide at his house in Subhashnagar, N.R. Mohalla this morning. He has been identified as Dr. Syed Ahmed Saleem (49), originally from Koppal district, settled in Mysuru.

According to Narasimharaja Police, Dr. Syed Ahmed Saleem was suffering from depression for some time and was irregular at work.

Dr. Syed was fasting for Ramzan and as per traditions, he had pre-fasting food with his family at 4 am, but was found hanging in his room at 7.30 am. Police said that he was under depression since some time as he did not have children even after 19 years of marriage. The couple had adopted a child six months ago.

Narasimharaja In-Charge Inspector Kumar and team visited the house and conducted a mahazar. Dr. Syed’s body has been shifted to the mortuary of Mysore Medical College & Research Institute (MMC&RI) and will be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.