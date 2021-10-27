DC promises action

October 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Reacting to the horror unleashed by the breach of Mariyappanakere (Bogadi Lake) that led to water spilling onto the Ring Road and many other areas yesterday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham has assured that all the lake encroachments and Raja Kaluve encroachments will be cleared for the smooth passage of water.

The Lake has not been rejuvenated and as such, silt has accumulated decreasing its capacity to store water. “Also, it has come to my notice that in many places Raja Kaluves have been encroached upon or buildings have come up on them, blocking the natural drainage system. I will seek a report on the encroachments on Bogadi Lake and also on the constructions atop the Raja Kaluves. All the encroachments will be cleared after consultation with the District Minister and the elected representatives,” he assured.