DC promises action
News

DC promises action

October 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Reacting to the horror unleashed by the breach of Mariyappanakere (Bogadi Lake) that led to water spilling onto the Ring Road and many other areas yesterday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham has assured that all the lake encroachments and Raja Kaluve encroachments will be cleared for the smooth passage of water.

The Lake has not been rejuvenated and as such, silt has accumulated decreasing its capacity to store water. “Also, it has come to my notice that in many places Raja Kaluves have been encroached upon or buildings have come up on them, blocking the natural drainage system. I will seek a report on the encroachments on Bogadi Lake and also on the constructions atop the Raja Kaluves. All the encroachments will be cleared after consultation with the District Minister and the elected representatives,” he assured.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching