DC, SP sacrificing family life to save Mysuru from virus: GTD

April 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to district and city-level officers, especially Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth for their work in the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in Mysuru, a declared hotspot.

Speaking at an event in Jayapura yesterday where food grains and vegetables grown by farmers were handed over to the District Administration, GTD said that the officers have sacrificed their family life to save Mysuru from the epidemic. “You know DC Abhiram Sankar, who all the while preaching social distancing, is practicing the same at his home too? He has a small child at home and after going home from work, he (the DC) stays in a separate room where he has quarantined himself,” the MLA said.

“Even SP Ryshyanth has not met his family members since the last 20 days. Given the kind of responsibilities the DC and SP have, they are required to be in the field and they are prone to infection. To ensure their family members and their safety, they have not met their family members, since 20 days at least,” GTD said and added that the DC and SP are the unsung heroes.

The MLA also praised the efforts of Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and District Health Officer Dr. R. Venkatesh.