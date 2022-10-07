DC thanks officers, public for Dasara success

October 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham has thanked all the officers and people of Mysuru for the successful conduct of Dasara that was held on a grand scale after two years of subdued celebrations.

Speaking to Star of Mysore last evening, the DC said that it was the second Dasara for him as DC. “It was a challenging feat as this time President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the festival. All eyes were on Mysuru as it was the President’s first State visit after she assumed office. But thanks to the co-operation extended by officers, elected representatives and all the other stakeholders, the President’s visit was a smooth affair,” he said.

“Whenever a decision is taken at the high level, it is the team of officers that implement the same without any lapses. This year, the co-operation, coordination and consultations were good and as such the Dasara was a grand success,” the DC said.

When asked about the idea-exchange with his wife C. Aswathi, who is the Mandya Deputy Commissioner on Dasara conduct, he said, “She was busy in organising Srirangapatna Dasara while I was staying in Mysuru. We used to meet only once a week but interacted with each other regarding preparations and things needed for a smooth festival.”