DC thanks officers, public for Dasara success
News

DC thanks officers, public for Dasara success

October 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham has thanked all the officers and people of Mysuru for the successful conduct of Dasara that was held on a grand scale after two years of subdued celebrations.

Speaking to Star of Mysore last evening, the DC said that it was the second Dasara for him as DC. “It was a challenging feat as this time President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the festival. All eyes were on Mysuru as it was the President’s first State visit after she assumed office. But thanks to the co-operation extended by officers, elected representatives and all the other stakeholders, the President’s visit was a smooth affair,” he said.

“Whenever a decision is taken at the high level, it is the team of officers that implement the same without any lapses. This year, the co-operation, coordination and consultations were good and as such the Dasara was a grand success,” the DC said.

When asked about the idea-exchange with his wife C. Aswathi, who is the Mandya Deputy Commissioner on Dasara conduct, he said, “She was busy in organising Srirangapatna Dasara while I was staying in Mysuru. We used to meet only once a week but interacted with each other regarding preparations and things needed for a smooth festival.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching