DC visits Beedi Workers Hospital

January 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a representation by N.R. MLA Tanveer Sait on shoring up facilities at the Beedi Workers Hospital in Azeez Sait Nagar, Udayagiri, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham along with other officials, visited the Hospital on Sunday.

During inspection, the DC instructed the officials to set up a COVID Care Centre as requested by the MLA.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that all measures will be taken for treating the COVID affected at Beedi Workers Hospital. Asking the officials to ensure bed availability and oxygen facility, he said that officials must take appropriate measures for treating the COVID infected.

MLA Tanveer Sait said that urgent measures must be taken at Beedi Workers Hospital for establishing COVID Care Centre and also to treat the infected patients. He pointed out that the MCC has installed 3 Oxygen dura-cylinders apart from providing 39 jumbo cylinders at the Hospital, all of which are expected to meet any contingency in the days ahead.

The Hospital also has an Oxygen generating plant of 850-litre capacity, the MLA added.

DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad said that Beedi Workers Hospital currently has 350 beds out of which 150 are general beds, 150 Oxygenated beds, 20 ICU beds and 20 Step-down ICUs. The District Health Department is taking care of COVID treatment at the Hospital, he added. MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO) Dr. M.S. Jayanth and other officials were present.