DCP gives a pep talk, asks auto drivers to mend ways

March 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite penal action by the Police and the Transport Department against auto drivers for not wearing uniforms, many drivers often flout the rules. Now again, the dress code has been made mandatory for autorickshaw drivers in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi held a meeting with auto drivers and their representatives on Thursday at the City Police Commissioner’s Office in Nazarbad where she said that though the drive to ensure dress code was not new, the Police would henceforth start issuing challans to offenders to ensure the implementation of the rule.

Auto drivers need to adopt a common dress code as part of the road safety regulations. She also said that the Police will impound those vehicles that are found using fake number (registration) plates.

“This is a tourist city and thousands of tourists come here daily and your role is crucial in maintaining the city’s image as a tourist-friendly city. Behave in a courteous manner and do not refuse rides or charge exorbitantly,” she told the auto drivers. She appealed to rickshaw unions to ensure the drivers speak politely with the passengers.

“Unbridled plying of autorickshaws in the city is a cause of traffic chaos on many occasions and has become a prominent cause of accidents and traffic blockades on almost all roads,” she noted.

The DCP ordered them to avoid parking autos on the roads, obstructing the road traffic. She said that all drivers must have a valid driving licence and stop drunken driving. She advised them to strictly follow the traffic rules and respect the other drivers for a happy and safe journey and to become part of an accident-free society.

“It has come to our notice that rickshaw drivers many times refuse to ply passengers over short distances because they want passengers travelling long distances. We have received complaints from the public and officials have been asked to take action against such drivers,” DCP Jahnavi added.

She urged the autorickshaw unions to plan awareness drives to sensitise drivers to behave well with citizens and aid in a hassle-free ride.