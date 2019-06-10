DDPI’s reminder: Finalise seniority list of Higher Primary Associate Teachers

The Cluster Resource Persons (CRPs) and Block Resource Persons (BRPs) who have completed three years of work as CRPs and BRPs met DDPI Dr. Panduranga yesterday and presented a memorandum urging him to finalise the place of postings through counselling before the commencement of teachers’ transfers.

Mysuru: Deputy Director (Administration) Dr. Panduranga has sent a reminder to the Block Education Officers (BEOs) to finalise the seniority list of Mysuru District Government Lower and Higher Primary Schools Associate Teachers for promotion as Head Masters for the year 2019-20.

He has asked the BEOs to finalise the seniority list as found in the 2019 Jan.1 list and to publish a temporary seniority list of Kannada and Urdu Associate Teachers on the Notice Boards.

The Taluk BEOs have also been asked to include the objections raised by the teachers, if any, regarding promotions and if the names of the Associate Teachers have been left out of the seniority list.

Dr. Panduranga has asked the BEOs to send the revised list of Jan.1, 2019 regarding the vacant posts of Head Masters along with the total admission of students to the school to DDPI’s office before June 20.

Strictly follow instructions

The BEOs have been asked to follow the instructions strictly regarding the information of service of Associate Teachers, to include whether the teacher is a SC/ST in the column provided, if the teacher is transferred to a different district to include this point before his or her name, if the Associate Teachers in the seniority list is a contract or local employee while being appointed for the job and the date of their joining the service and regularisation of their services must be scrutinised and included.

If the concerned teachers’ names are involved in the department or judicial inquiry, then the information must be compulsorily noted in Column 12. If the teachers are transferred from a different district to Mysuru district then the information regarding where they were working earlier compulsorily be included in Column 11.

If the husband-wife are office bearers of any organisation then this information must be included in Column 13. If the Head Masters post is in excess then this must be included, said the Dr. Panduranga.