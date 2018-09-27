Deadly Hospital Bill:Youth ends life unable to pay Rs. 2 lakh

Mysuru: In a heart-rending incident, a 25-year-old youth, unable to pay the hospital bill of his ailing father, committed suicide by hanging self at his room in city yesterday. Unfortunately, his father also passed away last night at the hospital not responding to the treatment.

While the deceased son is Manju (25), who was working as a car driver in city, his father is Eerannashetty (50), a resident of Bookanakere village in Mandya.

Eerannashetty, who had taken ill, was admitted to a private hospital in city a few days ago by his son Manju and the hospital bill had amounted to Rs.2 lakh. Unable to mobilise funds to foot the hospital bill, Manju took the extreme step. Heart-breaking scenes were witnessed in Bookanakere when the bodies of both father and son were taken to the village for last rites.