Death for Nirbhaya convict, confirms Supreme Court; review dismissed
News

Death for Nirbhaya convict, confirms Supreme Court; review dismissed

December 18, 2019

New Delhi:  The Supreme Court today confirmed the death sentence of one of the four convicts in the 2012 gang-rape, torture and killing of a young para-medical student, who came to be known as ‘Nirbhaya.’ The convict had questioned the woman’s dying declaration and argued in Court that he deserved mercy as the “pressure to implicate him had been overlooked” and there had been inefficiency to catch the “real perpetrators.”

“The convict doesn’t deserve any lenience. God would feel ashamed of creating such a monster. There are certain crimes where ‘humanity cries’ and this case is one of them,” said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, contesting the convict’s petition.

There was media and public pressure to implicate Akshay Singh, the convict’s lawyer A.P. Singh argued as his petition was heard by three Judges. The lawyer said the dying declaration of Nirbhaya was “doubtful and cannot be relied upon.” 

Claiming “new facts”, convict Akshay Singh’s lawyer also said a CBI inquiry was never carried out in the case and referred to the case of the killing of a Delhi schoolboy in which a bus conductor first arrested by the Police was cleared by the CBI.

A new Bench heard the review petition after Chief Justice S.A. Bobde recused himself on Tuesday, saying one of his relatives had represented Nirbhaya.

The review petitions of the three other convicts, Mukesh, 30, Pawan Gupta, 23, and Vinay Sharma, 24, had been dismissed earlier. Of the six accused of Nirbhaya’s rape and murder, four were convicted, Ram Singh committed suicide and a juvenile was released after three years in a reform home.

READ ALSO  Ram Janmabhoomi Case: Supreme Court to pass order on Mar.5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching