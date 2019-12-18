Make Mysuru city the Cyber Security Hub of the country: CII

December 18, 2019

Mysuru: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) had organised its Annual IT/ITES Conference – 2019 on the topic ‘Cyber Security and IoT (Internet of Things) – Destination Mysore’ at Hotel Country Inn in city this morning.

The Conference is being held as an initiative to create an enabling environment for the Indian home-grown businesses to develop and manufacture products and end-to-end solutions in Mysuru city.

Delivering his welcome speech, K.S. Shankar Prasad, Convenor, IT/ITES Panel, CII Mysuru, who is also the Senior Manager, Excelsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said that there is increasing number of IoT security issues in India in recent times and also urged to make Mysuru city, the cyber security hub of the country amidst growing incidents of online frauds.

Bhaskar Kalale, Chairman of CII Mysuru, who is also President of Theorem, Mysuru and Shailendra Kumar Tyagi, Director of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), addressed the gathering.

Titular head of the erstwhile Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who was the guest of honour, said: “India is growing as the global hub of cyber security. Mysuru and Bengaluru cities have all the potential to become major hotspots of cyber security companies and agencies in India.”

A handbook on the topic ‘Developing Mysore as Cyber Security Hub’ was released on this occasion. Director General of STPI Dr. Omkar Rai delivered the keynote address.

The day-long Conference deliberats on various topics including ‘Mysore: the Hub for Cyber Security and IoT’; ‘Brilliance of IoT yet to come’; Cyber Security – Emerging Threats, New Breaches and Potential Future’ and ‘Block Chain & Prevention of Cyber Frauds.’

