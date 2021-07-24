Degree, PG Colleges ready to receive students from Monday

July 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: After months of closure of educational institutions due to COVID-induced lockdown, all Degree and PG Colleges are set to re-open from Monday (July 26).

“Each and every classroom in all colleges that come under the ambit of University of Mysore (UoM) are decorated. We are waiting for the D-day to throw open the gates of all the colleges for the students to attend offline classes,” Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar, UoM, told Star of Mysore.

He said each classroom has been sanitised and locked after thorough cleaning. They will be opened on Monday. As per directions of the State Government, the college authorities have been asked to allow only those students who have taken the first dose of vaccination. Besides, they must be seated by maintaining social distance. Wearing of mask has been made mandatory for everyone, he added.

Prof. Shivappa said that 61.54 percent of students, teaching and non-teaching staff have been vaccinated till yesterday. There are 228 colleges in the UoM jurisdiction in which 1,27,693 students, 9,421 teaching and 2,606 non-teaching staff are working. Of the total 1,39,720, 85,985 have been vaccinated till July 23. The rest will be vaccinated by holding special camps in the coming days. Every College Principal has been asked to have a list of students who are vaccinated and only those students must be allowed to attend the classes in person, he noted.

“As per the Government directive, attending offline classes is not mandatory for students. They can attend offline classes voluntarily,” he clarified.