UoM to hold K-SET exam across State tomorrow
News

UoM to hold K-SET exam across State tomorrow

July 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM), which is the Nodal Agency for the conduct of K-SET (Karnataka-State Eligibility Test)-2021 for Assistant Professorship in Degree Colleges of Karnataka, is all set to conduct the exam tomorrow (July 25) across the State.

The exam will be held for 41 subjects, for which a total of over 85,000 eligible candidates have registered. The exam will be conducted at 11 cities spread over the State — Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.

Sources said that the exam will  be held at 29 centres in Mysuru city alone as a majority of the candidates have opted for Mysuru. All exam halls in the centres have been sanitised ahead of tomorrow’s exam, which is being held after two postponements  due to COVID -19 pandemic. 

Yesterday, the authorities were seen pasting printed Registration Numbers on benches at exam halls in city, instead of writing them with chalk, in  a deviation from past practice. The University authorities have taken all measures to ensure that the exam is held in accordance with Government SOPs and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) at all centres.

All the candidates are required to download their Hall Tickets from the University website http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: voic[email protected]

Searching