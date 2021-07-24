UoM to hold K-SET exam across State tomorrow

July 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM), which is the Nodal Agency for the conduct of K-SET (Karnataka-State Eligibility Test)-2021 for Assistant Professorship in Degree Colleges of Karnataka, is all set to conduct the exam tomorrow (July 25) across the State.

The exam will be held for 41 subjects, for which a total of over 85,000 eligible candidates have registered. The exam will be conducted at 11 cities spread over the State — Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.

Sources said that the exam will be held at 29 centres in Mysuru city alone as a majority of the candidates have opted for Mysuru. All exam halls in the centres have been sanitised ahead of tomorrow’s exam, which is being held after two postponements due to COVID -19 pandemic.

Yesterday, the authorities were seen pasting printed Registration Numbers on benches at exam halls in city, instead of writing them with chalk, in a deviation from past practice. The University authorities have taken all measures to ensure that the exam is held in accordance with Government SOPs and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) at all centres.

All the candidates are required to download their Hall Tickets from the University website http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in