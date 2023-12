December 16, 2023

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell, which is investigating the Parliament security breach, may record the statement of Mysuru-Kodagu BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Pratap Simmha, in whose name the visitors pass for two intruders was issued.

Pratap Simmha, who had met the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after the Parliament security breach on Wednesday, has claimed that he did not have any prior connection with the accused.