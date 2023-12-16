IB Officers issue DOs and DON’Ts to accused person’s kin in city

December 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing into the case of security breach at New Parliament House in Delhi on Dec. 13, in which six accused have been arrested for executing and planning the bursting of smoke canisters inside and outside the Parliament, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officers from Delhi have issued a set of instructions to the parents of one of the accused persons, D. Manoranjan, in Mysuru.

According to sources, the IB Officers from Delhi, who visited the house of Manoranjan in Vijayanagar here, a day after the incident, on Dec. 14, inspected his room in the second floor of the house. After carrying out a thorough inspection of the room, which was later sealed by the local Police, the IB Officers have issued clear instructions on DOs and DON’Ts to the family members of Manoranjan.

The first instruction is to keep all the books, newspaper clippings and other materials at his room intact, without disposing them. The second is not to leave the city without IB’s permission. The third is to share the information about all the calls received on their mobile phone, especially in relation to their son, the accused in the case, with them (IB). The fourth and last instruction is to receive all the calls without disconnecting them.

Meanwhile, it is also said that, Manoranjan’s mother, while speaking to her neighbours, had told them that “My son got a cushy job in Delhi, even before he could complete his BE. Even if he comes to Mysuru, he is summoned back to Delhi often and always travels in flight.”

Sources added that, Sagar Sharma, the co-accused in the case, had stayed at the house of Manoranjan for two days and the latter had also taken the former to his farm in Mallapura in Hassan district.

But, the parents had no information about Manoranjan and Sharma staying at a hotel in the city to hold discussions.