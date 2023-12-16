Parliament Security Breach: SIT to bring two accused to Mysuru

December 16, 2023

Probe team to dig deep into details of accused Manoranjan of Mysuru and Sagar Sharma of UP who are believed to have met at a hotel in city one-and-a-half-years ago

IB Officers issue DOs and DON’Ts to Manoranjan’s kin in city

Delhi Police Special Cell to record MP Simmha’s statement

Mysore/Mysuru: D. Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma, who have been arrested along with four others on the charges of security breach at the New Parliament House in Delhi, are most likely to be brought to Mysuru by Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing into the case.

Manoranjan, a resident of Vijayanagar Second Stage in the city and Sagar Sharma of Uttar Pradesh, who burst smoke canisters in the Lok Sabha on Dec. 13, are believed to have met and discussed at a hotel in Mysuru, one-and-a-half-years ago.

Acting on this information, the SIT personnel will be bringing them to the city in three to four days, according to Police sources.

SIT, which has taken all the accused arrested in the case into its custody for seven days after producing them before the Court, is quizzing them.

The spot mahazar will be conducted in the presence of the accused Manoranjan and Sharma at the house of the former in Mysuru, it is said.

Along with this, the SIT sleuths will also visit the hotel and collect the address provided by them before checking into the room and ID proof. If available, they will also collect the footages of CCTV camera of the hotel. The parents and sister of Manoranjan will also be subjected into inquiry to collect further information if any.

According to highly placed Police sources, the SIT will also examine the information collected by local Police and the State Intelligence Wing.

If the two accused had also visited the native and farm of Devarajegowda (father of Manoranjan) in Mallapura village, Hassan, the possibilities of taking the accused to spot mahazar in those places also cannot be ruled out.

However, the Office of Mysuru City Police Commissioner is yet to receive information over the schedule of bringing down the accused to Mysuru and the places they would be taken as part of the investigation, besides making security arrangements and holding a meeting with the SIT personnel, considering the gravity of the case, that has drawn nationwide attention.

The curiosity remains over how Manoranjan made his parents believe in him as an engineering graduate, despite not completing his studies and what was he doing without taking up any job for 15 years and how did he come in contact with the five-member gang (the co-accused in the case) and the motive behind his unlawful activity.

One should wait and watch to get clarity, till the probe into the case is completed.