Demonstration against installation of MV statue alongside Nalwadi at KRS

June 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly opposing the Government’s plan of installing the statue of Sir M.Visvesvaraya (Sir MV) alongside that of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in front of KRS dam, several like-minded groups under the banner of ‘Ekapratime Horata Samiti’ staged a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Monday.

Addressing the protestors, Bahujan Vidyarti Sangha (BVS) leader Dr. Shivakumar said that Sir MV had served as the Chief Engineer of the dam only for one year and seven other Chief Engineers succeeded him in the construction of the dam that took 21 years, ending in 1932. As such, the statue of only Nalwadi, who alone should be credited for the construction of the Dam, must be installed in front of the dam.

Claiming that the installation of MV’s statue alongside that of Nalwadi will be an insult to the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas, he urged the Government not to install the statue of anyone other than that of Nalwadi in front of KRS dam.

Former Mayor Purushotham said that Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who recently announced in Mysuru that the works on the installation of the statues were in the final stage, seems to have little knowledge of history. “Ramesh Jarkiholi must understand that Nalwadi made a lot of sacrifices for the construction of the dam and as such only his statue must find place in front of the dam,” he maintained.

Prof. P.V. Nanjaraj Urs, farmer leader Hoskote Basavaraju, leaders Dyavappa Nayaka, Aravind Sharma,Choranahalli Shivanna, Sosale Siddaraju, Maridevayya and others took part in the demonstration.