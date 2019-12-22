Deputy CM flags off ‘Walk Within-2019’

December 22, 2019

100 people from India and abroad to walk through 40 villages in 8 days

Mysuru: ‘Walk Within-2019’, a unique walk of discovery, hope and inspiration organised by Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) and Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM) commenced this morning from the SVYM V-Lead campus in Hebbal here.

The eight-day walk will cover about 40 villages in the district covering a distance of 114 km with a theme ‘Experience Bharat, Explore Yourself.’ The walk is an attempt to mindfully unlock our inner potential for the greater good of the society.

The walk was flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C. N. Ashwathnarayan and Ramakrishna Ashram President Sri Muktidanandaji.

About 100 people from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi and USA are participating in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwathnarayan opined that the ‘Walk Within’ is an innovative attempt for rural contact to understand the socio-economic problems faced by people in villages. He pointed out that the event would given an opportunity for the participants to interest with the rural youth on contemporary issues.

Sri Muktidanandaji said that the walk would help the participants to have a reality check of issues in rural areas. He sought similar events throughout the country.

SVYM and GRAAM Founder Dr. R. Balasubramaniam briefed the participants about the event.

N.R. Foundation Chairman R. Guru was the guest of honour. SVYM CEO Dr. G. S. Kumar, V-Lead Director V. Ramesh and others were present.

Speaking to press persons later Ashwathnarayan opined that the protests on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were unwarranted as people have misconstrued the features of CAA. He clarified that CAA was hinted in the BJP manifesto before the Lok Sabha polls. He regretted that a few vested interests had misled people who resorted to violence. Referring to the proposed Cabinet expansion, he said that the final decision was always left to the Chief Minister and the BJP High Command. Regarding the prevention of former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah to enter Mangaluru, he said that the decision was in the context of the prevalent situation and added that the Chief Minister and Home Minister were already in Mangaluru to take stock of the situation.

