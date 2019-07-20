Despite shortage, water released to Tamil Nadu

Only moderate rainfall in Kodagu; KRS, Harangi, Kabini yet to fill up

Srirangapatna: Karnataka has started releasing Cauvery water from the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam to Tamil Nadu since last evening. The crest gates of the Dam were opened to release 4,500 cusecs of water, said Irrigation Department officials. This morning, the outflow was recorded at 7,507 cusecs.

Meanwhile, from Kabini Reservoir, 2,500 cusecs of water was released to Tamil Nadu, informed Executive Engineer of Kabini Acchukattu Sujatha. Kabini Dam has a capacity of 2,284 feet and the present level stands at 2,270 feet. There is an inflow of 4,750 cusecs. Though Kabini Dam has not reached its maximum capacity, water is being released to Tamil Nadu. This has angered farmers who have been waiting for water through canals for agricultural purposes. The farmers have threatened to swarm Kabini Dam if more water is released.

Farmers of Kabini Acchukattu said that this year, it has not been raining in Wayanad in Kerala, the main source of water to Kabini. They alleged that the interests of farmers of Karnataka are being sacrificed to please the farmers and political leaders of Tamil Nadu.

According to the Supreme Court’s verdict, Karnataka has to release 34 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu in July. But despite poor storage, Karnataka is releasing water.

The outflow quantum to the river was measured at the rate of 355 cusecs at 6 am yesterday but was increased to 2,453 cusecs at 6 pm and later to 4,500 cusecs.

This morning, the outflow was recorded at 7,507 cusecs. Also, water is being released to left and right bank canals. Meanwhile, water level in KRS stood at 90.03 feet this morning as against the full reservoir level of 124.80 feet. There is an inflow of 995 cusecs and an outflow of 7,507 cusecs. The level in 2018 during this period was 124.1 feet.

Expressing his anguish over the water release to Tamil Nadu, BJP leader and farmer-activist K.S. Nanjundegowda alleged that Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is avenging the electoral loss of his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Mandya and was relentlessly releasing water to Tamil Nadu at a time when people of Mandya urgently need water for their crops. He demanded the immediate stoppage of water to Tamil Nadu and warned of severe protests if water is released again.

Red Alert in Kodagu

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday issued a ‘Red Alert’ for Kodagu, forecasting heavy rains for the next three to four days. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has also issued an alert, warning about heavy rains across coastal districts and Kodagu in the next four days.

According to the IMD forecast, Kodagu may receive 200 mm rainfall during ‘Red Alert’ days. While it rained lightly all day in Madikeri yesterday, moderate rainfall was witnessed in Napoklu, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery, Suntikoppa, Cherambane and other places of South Kodagu.

In the last 24 hours, Kodagu District has received an average rainfall of 24.47 mm. Last year, during the same period, the district received 34.17 mm. From January this year till now, Kodagu has recorded 758.80 mm rainfall while last year, during the same period, the rainfall was recorded at 2309.04 mm.

Deficient rainfall

From January this year, Madikeri taluk recorded 999.25 mm rainfall and last year, during the same period, Madikeri had recorded 3224.46 mm rainfall. Virajpet Taluk this year recorded 839.97 mm since January while the rainfall during the same period last year was recorded at 1908.38 mm. This year, Somwarpet Taluk received 437.18 mm rainfall while last year’s same period data shows 1794.28 mm.

Today’s Harangi level was at 2823 feet against a maximum level of 2,859 feet. Last year, the level was 2856.50 feet. There is a present inflow of 2280 cusecs and an outflow of 50 cusecs. Last year, the inflow was 7,305 cusecs and an outflow of 13,318 cusecs.





