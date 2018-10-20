Despite warning, people clamber atop trees, buildings

Mysuru: The warning issued by the MCC Commissioner asking people not to climb on top of heritage and dilapidated buildings, hoardings and trees seems to have gone unheeded as many people had openly ignored the warning during the Jumboo Savari last evening.

A lot of people were seen precariously sitting on dilapidated buildings of Devaraja Market. They had not spared advertisement hoardings, trees in Town Hall premises and at parks near by.

Women and Children seated at K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Circle and other junctions were seen screaming and shouting when being pushed from behind by unruly crowd. The women were seen pleading Police personnel for help who also stood helpless.

Rush for food

Waiting for hours before the procession commenced, the people after the passage of the howdah-bearing elephant and tableaux made a hurried entry to food joints to grab whatever they could to satiate the hunger. Obviously wine shops nearby too witnessed heavy rush.

Special gallery

Hundreds of foreign tourists from Spain, France, Britain, New Zealand, Australia, USA and students from other countries studying or getting trained in Mysuru watched Jumboo Savari sitting in the gallery specially erected by Kalpavruksha Trust and Dr. Rajashekar Medical Foundation at Ayurveda College Circle.

Unidentified man dies

An unidentified man who collapsed was rushed to K.R. Hospital but was pronounced brought dead. Three people who received minor injuries possibly caught in the rush were provided first aid, according to doctors of Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Ordeal of ambulance: Around 3pm yesterday an ambulance coming on Irwin Road carrying a patient got stuck at Ayurveda College Circle as the Police were unable to make way for the ambulance through the surging crowd. However the Police managed to send the ambulance through an alternative road.