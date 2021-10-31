Devotees can visit M.M. Hills Temple during Deepavali

October 31, 2021

Chamarajanagar: With Corona pandemic receding, the Chamarajanagar District Administration, in a crucial decision, has allowed devotees to visit the famed M.M. Hills Temple (Malai Mahadeshwaraswamy Temple) in Hanur taluk of the district, during oncoming Deepavali.

This decision was taken at the M.M. Hills Temple Development Authority held at Chamarajanagar DC Office here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.R. Ravi, who presided over the meeting, said that though the devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the deity during Deepavali, there will be no Rathotsava and Teppotsava marking the festival.

Explaining the measures that will be taken for checking the spread of COVID pandemic, Dr. Ravi said that the Health Department will set up temporary health check-up camps. Also the devotees visiting the Hill Temple will be asked to compulsorily follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour and maintain hygiene in the vicinity.

M.M. Hills Temple Development Authority Secretary Jayavibhavaswamy said that an additional information kiosk will be set up adjacent to Jadekallu temple for the benefit of devotees. Besides, the existing kiosk at the bus stand will continue to work round the clock, he said adding that devotees cannot stay overnight at M.M. Hills.

Stating that there will be no Deepavali Jatras, he said that the Hill Temple will be shut for devotees from the afternoon of Nov. 3 till 12 noon the following day (Nov. 4) as ‘Yenne Majjana’ (oil bath) will be performed to the presiding deity. However, only local devotees will be allowed to participate and devotees from outside are strictly banned as a COVID precautionary measure, he clarified and added that the devotees can call the Authority’s Helpline [1860-425-4350] for any help or guidance. He further said that the KSRTC will be operating 300 special trips to M.M. Hills from different destinations. Salur Mutt Seer Shantamallikarjuna Swamiji, Additional DC S. Katyayini Devi, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Girish Badole, Additional SP K.S. Sundarraj, ZP Deputy Secretary Gudur Bhimasena and others were present.