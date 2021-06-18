DHO Dr. T. Amarnath transferred

June 18, 2021

Dr. K.H. Prasad is new DHO

Mysore/Mysuru: Days after two IAS officers and two IPS officers were transferred from the city, the State Government on Thursday has transferred District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. T. Amarnath, amidst rising COVID cases.

Dr. Amarnath’s transfer comes days after IAS officers Rohini Sindhuri (Deputy Commissioner) and Shilpa Nag (MCC Commissioner) and IPS officers C.B. Ryshyanth (SP) and Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda (DCP-L&O) were transferred out of Mysuru earlier this month.

Dr. Prasad, who was serving as the Deputy Director of Mysuru Division of Health and Family Welfare Services has been appointed as the new Mysuru DHO in place of Dr. T. Amarnath, who has been posted as the Deputy Director of Mysuru Division of Health and Family Welfare Services, replacing Dr. K.H. Prasad.

It may be mentioned here that District Minister S.T. Somashekar had taken the outgoing DHO Dr. T. Amarnath to task for failing to check the spread of the deadly COVID -19 pandemic at a meeting held in the city earlier this month.

The new Mysuru DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad had earlier served as Chamarajanagar DHO from 2016 to 2019, during which, he, along with the then Chamarajanagar DC B.B. Kaveri had deftly handled the health crisis that arose out of Sulwadi Temple food poisoning incident, in which atleast 17 people lost their lives and over 100 others took ill.